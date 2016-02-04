A conscious choice to support local communities and minimize our environmental impact, not just because it’s the need of the hour, but also because it’s a more immersive way to experience the world.
See my Projects and Work with me page to learn more about my collaborations with sustainable tourism businesses.
In these difficult times in the travel industry, we have much to learn. After all, nature might have wrecked havoc on us to remind us of the havoc we’ve been wrecking on her.
How Climate Change is Hurting the Happiest Place on Earth
Commissioned by Conde Nast Traveller as part of the Covering Climate Now project, a collaboration of 250+ global media outlets.
Can Luxury Travel Be Sustainable?
What India (and the World) Can Learn from Sustainable Tourism in Kerala
15 Responsible Travel Tips for Authentic, Meaningful Experiences on the Road
What I Learnt Volunteering on a Remote Island in Cuba
How I Connect Meaningfully With Locals As I Travel the World
Why I Switched to a Menstrual Cup – and How You Can Too
How to Travel As a Vegan and Find Delicious Food Anywhere in the World
The Epic Land Journey from Thailand to India via Myanmar
Why You Should Stay on a “Local Island” to Truly Experience the Maldives
“I Love Spiti”: How Travellers Must Help Save India’s Surreal Himalayan Desert
This World Environment Day, 5 Steps to Reduce Single Use Plastic – On Our Travels and In Everyday Life
How Farmers in Haryana Are Using Technology in the Face of Climate Change
Is it Possible to Fly Responsibly?
Why Long Term Travel is More Like Real Life and Less Like Instagram
What Solo Travel Has Taught Me About the World – and Myself
Why I Turned Vegan – And What It Means For My Travel Lifestyle
5 Ways I’ve Changed to Travel More Responsibly
Wildlife Tourism: Are We Saving The Tiger?
Moonlit Cycling, Poetry and Other Meaningful Ways to Explore Fort Kochi
Away from the Crowds: 11 Offbeat Places in Europe Waiting to be Explored
Living with an Uzbek Family in the Nuratau Mountains of Uzbekistan
11 Incredible Experiences That’ll Make You Fall in Love with Uzbekistan
Simple Ways to Travel More Responsibly in Ladakh
Japan: Little Acts of Kindness in a Big World
Mangalajodi, Odisha: How an Entire Village Transformed from Poaching Birds to Protecting Them
Bombay to Barcelona: How Travelling Inspired an Indian Street Kid to Chase an Impossible Dream
Sarmoli, Uttarakhand: A Himalayan Village Where Locals Runs Marathons and Their Own Instagram Channel!
Offbeat Kerala: 11 Travel Experience to Inspire the Artist in You
A Traveller’s Guide to Gujarat’s Best Kept Secrets
An Experiential Guide to New York City
My Alternative Travel Guide to Goa
Bittersweet Feelings in South Africa’s Mamelodi Township
The Last Indigenous Cave Dwellers of Sri Lanka
Mauritius is Not Just About the Seas You Sail But Also the People You Meet Ashore
Living With a Mayan Family in Guatemala
Living With an Italian Artist in Umbria
Heartwarming & Heartbreaking: Living With the Nuns of Ladakh
The Mystical Ways of Arunachal Pradesh’s Galo Tribe
What a WWII Polish Refugee Taught Me About “Hindustan”
You Can Shake The Sand From Your Shoes, But Not From Your Soul
Coffee and Conversations in Coorg
The Secret Lives of Costa Rica’s Chocolate Farmers
Where to Stay in Thailand: Unique Lodges, Boutique Hotels and B&Bs Off the Beaten Path
Offbeat Getaways From Mumbai That’ll Inspire You to Rethink Life
Best Places for Stargazing and Meteor Showers in India
10 Incredible Eco Lodges Around the World: Indulge Yourself and Save the Planet
Meeting the Real Nomads: The Bedouins of Wadi Finan in Jordan
Secret Places to Experience the Real Caribbean Spirit
Dehna: Slow life, Starry Skies and The Sahyadris… A Perfect Escape From Mumbai!
Charming Hideouts to Truly Experience Island Life in Mauritius
Incredible Airbnbs to Experience Europe Like a Local
In Photos: The Garhwal Himalayas a Year After the Uttarakhand Floods
Sshh… A Secret in the Caribbean
Lakshman Sagar: Add it to Your Bucket List
Te Aroha: Under the Yellow Rooftops
Bhimtal: Forests, Farms and False Impressions
Call of the Wild: Tadoba Tiger Reserve
Awe-Inspiring (yet affordable) Airbnbs in Central America
In Photos: Life in Hampi, Karnataka
Life on the Farm: Prakriti Farm
Up in a Tree House at The Hermitage
God’s Own “Island” by the Backwaters of Kerala
Vegan Japan: The Ultimate Vegan (and vegetarian) Survival Guide for Japan
Vegan Auroville: Try These Cafe and Restaurants in Auroville for Divine Food
Vegan Mumbai: 15 Awesome Hangouts in Mumbai to Chill, ‘Work from Home’ and Enjoy Vegan Food
Vegan Bangkok (Thailand): Vegan-friendly Restaurants and Cafes to Indulge in Bangkok
Vegan Singapore: Where to Find the Best Vegan and Vegetarian Food in Singapore
Vegan Salzburg (Austria): All the Vegan Food I Loved in Salzburg
Vegan New York (USA): An Experiential Guide to New York City
Conde Nast Traveller
How Climate Change is Hurting the Happiest Place on Earth
15 Sustainable Trips to Take in India
Travel + Leisure
A Vegan Trip Through Meat-Loving Countries
National Geographic Traveller
How a “Chicken Bus” in Nicaragua Transformed the Way I Travel
World Travel and Tourism Council
How social enterprises are changing rural India, and the way travellers experience the country
How do our travel choices impact us?
Responsible Travel
Interview: Why Shivya Nath sold her possessions to travel the world at 23
GQ Magazine
10 Greatest Vegan Meals in the World
Live Mint
The Art of Travelling as a Vegetarian (quote)
The Alternative
Will your travel memories be someone else’s travel disappointments?
Bamboo Village: Above and Beyond a Responsible Tourism Project
