“What would you do differently if you had a second chance at life?”

In 2011, I decided to take a second chance at life. I quit my full-time 9-to-5 job and the corporate rat race with a dream of seeking an unconventional way of life. Two years later, I gave up my home, sold most of my belongings and decided to travel the world indefinitely. This journey has taken me to 50+ countries across 6 continents, often solo.

My book – The Shooting Star – charts my battles and adventures from the cubicle to the road, and from small-town India to remote corners of the globe. I write candidly about my struggles of transitioning from an average Indian girl to a free soul, who wants to live on her own terms, explore the world meaningfully and smash stereotypes along the way. I write about my relationships, battles, triumphs and life-changing encounters, and how I tried to conquer my deepest fears.

Limited copies available for pre-order now!

Pre-order your copy of The Shooting Star on Amazon / Flipkart – and drop me a comment or email if you do, so I can send you a virtual hug!

