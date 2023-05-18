TRAVEL THAT CAN TRANSFORM THE PLANET, ITS PEOPLE, AND US.
Welcome to the award-winning responsible travel blog of travel writer, Shivya Nath.
For over a decade, I’ve been telling stories at the intersection of travel, the environment and local communities. This journey has taken me as far within, as with my feet.
SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL
Slow travel
Meaningful experiences
Land journeys
Living culture
Vegan food
Regenerative travel
I believe that travel – if done right – has the potential to protect our incredible planet and empower local communities, while deeply transforming us as travellers.
Recent Works
More than 15 years of shooting still landscape scenery
I am taking on new projects. If you have any nature photography projects or want to say hi, please get in touch.
