The Shooting Star

TRAVEL THAT CAN TRANSFORM THE PLANET, ITS PEOPLE, AND US.

Welcome to the award-winning responsible travel blog of travel writer, Shivya Nath.

For over a decade, I’ve been telling stories at the intersection of travel, the environment and local communities. This journey has taken me as far within, as with my feet.

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL

Slow travel

Meaningful experiences

Land journeys

Living culture

Vegan food

Regenerative travel

I believe that travel – if done right – has the potential to protect our incredible planet and empower local communities, while deeply transforming us as travellers.

Recent Works

More than 15 years of shooting still landscape scenery

I am taking on new projects. If you have any nature photography projects or want to say hi, please get in touch.

contact@wordpress.com

|

linkedin.com/johnappleton

Antelope Mountain Trip

Editorial, Nature

Yokohama, Japan

Nature, Plants

Eden Lake

Editorial, Animals