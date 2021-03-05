Terms of Subscription

Paid Subscriptions on Substack
- The tech for Journeys is provided by Substack, a newsletter publishing platform.
- Readers can subscribe to Journeys directly through the theshootingstar.substack.com subdomain on Substack. However since Substack India is still in beta, I’ve integrated Razorpay on my website for ease of payment with Indian cards, UPI and other modes. Subscriptions made via the website are activated manually within 24 hours.
- Readers may choose to subscribe to Journeys on a monthly or annual basis. Payments are recurring and may be cancelled any time for a prorated refund to the original mode of payment.
- As a publisher, I set prices for my annual and monthly subscription, and may change the prices at my sole discretion, though no price changes shall apply retroactively.
- In the event that a Reader has a dispute with me, you agree that Substack is under no obligation to become involved other than to direct any inquiries regarding a Publisher’s newsletter to the appropriate Publisher pursuant to the Publisher Agreement. To learn more about how Substack manages its relationships with Publishers, you should check out the Publisher Agreement.
- Please see Substack’s privacy, terms and information collection notice, and my privacy policy and terms for your reference.