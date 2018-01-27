Travel Inspiration in Your Inbox!

Over six years ago, when I quit my 9-5 corporate job with a dream of travelling the world, I never imagined I would actually make it. Since then, I’ve sold most of my possessions, dabbled with entrepreneurship, survived halfway across the world with 150 rupees in my bank account, been featured on the cover of National Geographic Traveller and had some crazy awesome experiences around the globe! For the last four years, I’ve only owned what fits in my bags, and there’s nowhere in particular I call home.

There’s no magic formula for building the life we dream of. But through my exclusive monthly newsletter, I hope to inspire you to think differently, get out of your comfort zone and chase the things you love:

Share the wanderlust: Tweet







More



Email





