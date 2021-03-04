Subscribe to Journeys

Welcome to Journeys – stories at the intersection of offbeat travel, conscious living and self discovery, written by me, Shivya Nath.

This storytelling project is 100% reader-funded. No ads, no collabs, no SEO. Only honest, meaningful stories, delivered to your inbox once a week.

[Subscribe now button]

Please allow upto 24 hours for your subscription to be activated.

You’ll receive a welcome email from Substack, following which you’ll be able to read stories at https://theshootingstar.substack.com/

I send an exclusive new story to your inbox once a week, usually on Thursday or Friday.

For any questions, thoughts and feedback, please email me at shivyanath@gmail.com

About Journeys

Despite being a travel blogger and writer for nearly a decade, there are many stories from my travels and life I’ve never told before. Secret finds from around the world that I’ve so far been sworn to secrecy about. Personal confessions from a path less trodden. Words of inspiration and practical advice that’ll empower you, I hope, to challenge societal conventions too.

“Journeys” by The Shooting Star are 4 (maybe more) exclusive, subscriber-only stories, delivered to your inbox every month.

A bit about me

I grew up in Dehradun, a valley at the base of the Indian Himalayas. A massive student loan took me to Singapore to pursue a degree in Economics. During a financial recession, I was lucky to land a job at the Singapore Tourism Board. That’s where I first learnt that some people travel the world for a living. Was destiny nudging me along? Maybe.

Two years later, I quit, relocated to Delhi, worked with a social enterprise, dipped my feet into freelancing, started exploring India and began taking my travel blog seriously. Soon, I gave up my rented apartment, sold or gave away most of my belongings and hit the road indefinitely.

I’ve been living out of two bags for the past 7 years, making a living as a travel blogger, freelance writer and bestselling author. I’ve been humbled to see my journey featured on BBC Travel, National Geographic Traveller and many other publications. The Washington Post recently featured me among travellers changing the way we think of the world.

Why “Journeys”?

When I began travel blogging nearly a decade ago, I knew exactly why I wanted to pursue it. I dreamt of bringing stories from the road that had rarely been told before. Stories that inspired unconventional ways of thinking. Stories that offered a glimpse of unfamiliar worlds.

Slowly though, things began to change. Words like “SEO” and “algorithms” broke the rhythm of my words. Long story short, I lost my way…

The past few months of self-isolation and introspection filled me with a deep desire to write about places, people and finds that deeply impact me, without fighting social media algorithms, stuffing my posts with keywords or worrying that they will be overrun by Instagram-style tourism.

Thus was born the idea of “Journeys” – premium, subscription-only stories, for a niche set of readers who genuinely want to embark on deeper journeys, geographically and within.

How much does a subscription cost?

I’ve tried to keep subscription rates low, with early bird and annual discounts. Monthly subscriptions are equivalent to the cost of a fancy coffee or nice meal. Annual subscriptions give you two months free!

First 100 subscribers: ₹250 / ~3$ per month [Sorry, all gone!]

101 – 1000 subscribers: ₹350 / ~5$ per month

1000+ subscribers: ₹500 / 7$ per month

Annual subscription: Save 2 months cost!

Billing can be done through Razorpay or on Substack through Stripe. Most Indian and international modes of payment are accepted.

If you genuinely can’t afford the subscription, email me and we’ll work something out.

Sample stories on “Journeys”

What it’s like to travel as an unmarried couple in India and elsewhere

Secret hideouts in India to rejuvenate your pandemic-weary soul

Writing tips I wish I could give my younger self

The 5 types of travel “influencers” I’ve stopped following on Instagram

Note: Journeys is hosted on Substack, but since many transactions have been failing on the Stripe platform, I’ve integrated Razorpay for ease of payment.

Please see Substack’s privacy, terms and information collection notice, and my privacy policy for your reference.

Thanks for supporting my work, and glad to have you on board! Let the journey begin…

<subscribe now button>