Hello! I’m Shivya Nath. In 2011, at age 23, I quit my corporate job with a dream of traveling the globe. Two years later, I packed up my life into a backpack and decided to hit the road indefinitely. I travel slow, seek offbeat and local experiences, stay in a place for a few weeks or as long as it inspires me, and move on.

Some of my most cherished experiences include travelling overland from the Persian Gulf via Iran to Armenia, living with a Mayan community in Guatemala, volunteering at a coral reef restoration project in Cuba, living in a nunnery in Ladakh (India), and shedding my fears and clothes at onsens across Japan.

I hope to inspire you to step out of your comfort zone and experience the world too!

