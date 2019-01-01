Back in 2011, I started travel blogging because I wanted to share heartwarming encounters and incredible local experiences from my travels. I’m now opening up my blog to similar stories by you!

Why write for The Shooting Star?

Back when I started my freelance writing and travel blogging journey, I was thrilled to see my work published on national and international publications and websites. It was how I built a loyal, engaged audience – and I hope to offer you the same.

Though not paid, this is an opportunity for budding writers, bloggers and explorers to build their writing portfolio, especially in the responsible travel space. Stories published on The Shooting Star are delivered to 19,000+ emails, read by an audience of 80,000+ monthly readers and shared among 1,00,000+ social media followers. You’ll get a link to your personal blog and mentions across social media.

*Note: This writing opportunity is only for bloggers and independent writers. If you’re a company looking for a collaboration, please see my work with me page.

Stories I’m interested in:

I’m selectively looking for guest posts crafted from personal experience, that highlight a meaningful, responsible way of travel – something this blog advocates for. These include local encounters that changed your life or travel perspective, responsible destination guides, vegan travel tips and finds in lesser-known destinations, lists that highlight sustainable accommodations and opinion pieces related to sustainable tourism. Please see my Responsible Travel page to get an idea of the kind of posts I’m looking for.

Submission guidelines

While pitching your story idea, please include the following: Suggested title, a brief outline of the story and how it relates to responsible travel, 2 writing samples and a brief profile of yourself (with your website, if any). Email it to theshootingstarblog@gmail.com with the subject: “Story idea for The Shooting Star”.

Only stories based on personal travel experiences will be accepted.

All content must be original and previously unpublished.

You own the copyright to your content, but please do not republish the submitted article on your blog or any other website. Google is known not to like duplicate content.

The article must be 600-1000 words long. Please segment your story into sub-headings as needed, and proof read for typos and grammatical errors.

The Shooting Star reserves the right to refuse a story that doesn’t meet expectations.

Please include atleast 7-10 high res photos, with captions, that are relevant to the story. All photos should be owned by you. If you don’t have relevant or high quality photos, please let me know at the time of pitching your idea. Photos should be uploaded to Google Drive and shared with me.

Write a short, 2-3 line bio, including a link to your website, at the end of the post. Remember to include your social media handles while submitting your story, so you can be tagged when it’s shared.

Your story may be edited to adapt to the voice and aesthetics of this blog. The final version will be shared with you before being published.

Happy writing!

