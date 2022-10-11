Goa, India, Reflections
Published on October 11, 2022
Comments 19

Goa is a State of Mind.

A poem on green Goa, dedicated to the Goa state of mind <3

Every monsoon, when most tourists leave, I try to find my way to Goa. The lush rice paddies, the stormy Arabian Sea, old abandoned Portuguese houses and that distinct Goa in the monsoon feeling beckons.

I’ve put together an alternative travel guide to Goa, highlighting incredible responsible travel experiences to discover Goa beyond the beaches and crowds. I’ve written about mindblowing experiences in offbeat Goa for those who really want to get off the beaten track. I’ve even traversed back-lanes and obscure neighborhoods in search of Vegan(vegetarian) friendly restaurants and some of the most authentic Goan food in North Goa

But the Goa state of mind isn’t easy to describe or capture in words. In this little poem on green Goa, I give it a humble try:

A poem on green Goa

Every summer, Goans moved base to Calangute Beach

Four times its current size, in days of no electricity

No beach shacks, no sunbathers, this was the era of hippies

The music and culture, still very Portuguese.

***

Years later, we run away from the Arabian Sea

For a trace of Goa not many people see

In a 500 year old Goan home, with a local family

For backwaters so pristine and hamlets so sleepy.

***

On lazy mornings, we wake up to peacock cries

Sitting by the Aldona river, we watch kingfishers fly

After long walks and long talks, on the open fields we lie

Soaked in the rain on long drives, we stop asking why.

***

We indulge our taste buds in sumptuous Goan curries

Neighborhood eateries where no one’s in a hurry

Wearing shorts, slippers, something dull or merry

At a fine dining resto or roadside shack, never a worry.

***

My last week in Goa is a solo sojourn; me time

My friend asks, are there any secrets left to find?

I haven’t a single picture yet that truly captures Goa, I whine

Don’t waste your time, he says, Goa is a state of mind.

***

goa state of mind, poem on green goa
Introspective by the backwaters of Chorao, in Goa.

Books with poems on green Goa – capturing the Goa state of mind

Mirrored Reflections by Antonio Gomez: Poems that look back on Gomez’ life growing up in Goa and emigrating to the US.

Goa: A Garland of Poems – edited by Rochelle Potkar: Poetry from various authors on the Goa of yore and contemporary life.

Malab Thav by Rupali Mauzo Kirtani: A collection of poems in Konkani, on the nostalgia of growing up in Goa. ‘Malab thav’ means ‘reach for the sky’.

Welcome to my blog, The Shooting Star.

19 Comments

  2. Roberto says

    Hey… didn’t know you were a poet too!
    …summed up your Goa experience very well here!

    • Shivya says

      Haha, I’m nowhere close, but trying to find ways to do more justice to the Goa experience 🙂 Thanks for stopping by, Roberto!

  3. ramachandra says

    Hi, i have been following u off lately, after a super experience in Kashmir now to Goa? … Which made u try poetry.
    Even i’m trying to write my Experience about Goaaaa. Lot’s to write, very less time. Actually written more then 80%. It would be good if u give ur feedback about my writing.

    • Shivya says

      I’ve never been to Kashmir yet, was in Karnataka before Goa 🙂

      Happy to, send me the link when you’re done writing.

      • Pranshu Singhal says

        Haha so I have finally found somewhere I’ve been and you’ve not been!
        How come you are missing out on Kashmir Shivya! I guess you already know how pristine Kashmir is.
        I hope I’ll get to read all about your experiences in the valley sometime soon.

  9. Wade Goodwin says

    Killer last line!!

    “I haven’t a single picture yet that truly captures Goa, I whine

    Don’t waste your time, he says, Goa is a state of mind.”

    I love it! Truly makes me want to go explore Goa!!

  11. Kani Karthick says

    It is… It truly is a state of mind! It is very surreal and that feeling cannot be captured in any number of photos or even words. Beautiful.
    And here is my version of this very feeling!

    Kani

