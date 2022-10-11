A poem on green Goa, dedicated to the Goa state of mind <3
Every monsoon, when most tourists leave, I try to find my way to Goa. The lush rice paddies, the stormy Arabian Sea, old abandoned Portuguese houses and that distinct Goa in the monsoon feeling beckons.
I’ve put together an alternative travel guide to Goa, highlighting incredible responsible travel experiences to discover Goa beyond the beaches and crowds. I’ve written about mindblowing experiences in offbeat Goa for those who really want to get off the beaten track. I’ve even traversed back-lanes and obscure neighborhoods in search of Vegan(vegetarian) friendly restaurants and some of the most authentic Goan food in North Goa
But the Goa state of mind isn’t easy to describe or capture in words. In this little poem on green Goa, I give it a humble try:
A poem on green Goa
Every summer, Goans moved base to Calangute Beach
Four times its current size, in days of no electricity
No beach shacks, no sunbathers, this was the era of hippies
The music and culture, still very Portuguese.
***
Years later, we run away from the Arabian Sea
For a trace of Goa not many people see
In a 500 year old Goan home, with a local family
For backwaters so pristine and hamlets so sleepy.
***
On lazy mornings, we wake up to peacock cries
Sitting by the Aldona river, we watch kingfishers fly
After long walks and long talks, on the open fields we lie
Soaked in the rain on long drives, we stop asking why.
***
We indulge our taste buds in sumptuous Goan curries
Neighborhood eateries where no one’s in a hurry
Wearing shorts, slippers, something dull or merry
At a fine dining resto or roadside shack, never a worry.
***
My last week in Goa is a solo sojourn; me time
My friend asks, are there any secrets left to find?
I haven’t a single picture yet that truly captures Goa, I whine
Don’t waste your time, he says, Goa is a state of mind.
***
Books with poems on green Goa – capturing the Goa state of mind
Mirrored Reflections by Antonio Gomez: Poems that look back on Gomez’ life growing up in Goa and emigrating to the US.
Goa: A Garland of Poems – edited by Rochelle Potkar: Poetry from various authors on the Goa of yore and contemporary life.
Malab Thav by Rupali Mauzo Kirtani: A collection of poems in Konkani, on the nostalgia of growing up in Goa. ‘Malab thav’ means ‘reach for the sky’.
