63 shares







A poem on green Goa, dedicated to the Goa state of mind <3

Every monsoon, when most tourists leave, I try to find my way to Goa. The lush rice paddies, the stormy Arabian Sea, old abandoned Portuguese houses and that distinct Goa in the monsoon feeling beckons.

I’ve put together an alternative travel guide to Goa, highlighting incredible responsible travel experiences to discover Goa beyond the beaches and crowds. I’ve written about mindblowing experiences in offbeat Goa for those who really want to get off the beaten track. I’ve even traversed back-lanes and obscure neighborhoods in search of Vegan(vegetarian) friendly restaurants and some of the most authentic Goan food in North Goa

But the Goa state of mind isn’t easy to describe or capture in words. In this little poem on green Goa, I give it a humble try:

A poem on green Goa

Every summer, Goans moved base to Calangute Beach

Four times its current size, in days of no electricity

No beach shacks, no sunbathers, this was the era of hippies

The music and culture, still very Portuguese.

***

Years later, we run away from the Arabian Sea

For a trace of Goa not many people see

In a 500 year old Goan home, with a local family

For backwaters so pristine and hamlets so sleepy.

***

On lazy mornings, we wake up to peacock cries

Sitting by the Aldona river, we watch kingfishers fly

After long walks and long talks, on the open fields we lie

Soaked in the rain on long drives, we stop asking why.

***

We indulge our taste buds in sumptuous Goan curries

Neighborhood eateries where no one’s in a hurry

Wearing shorts, slippers, something dull or merry

At a fine dining resto or roadside shack, never a worry.

***

My last week in Goa is a solo sojourn; me time

My friend asks, are there any secrets left to find?

I haven’t a single picture yet that truly captures Goa, I whine

Don’t waste your time, he says, Goa is a state of mind.

***

Introspective by the backwaters of Chorao, in Goa.

Books with poems on green Goa – capturing the Goa state of mind

Mirrored Reflections by Antonio Gomez: Poems that look back on Gomez’ life growing up in Goa and emigrating to the US.

Goa: A Garland of Poems – edited by Rochelle Potkar: Poetry from various authors on the Goa of yore and contemporary life.

Malab Thav by Rupali Mauzo Kirtani: A collection of poems in Konkani, on the nostalgia of growing up in Goa. ‘Malab thav’ means ‘reach for the sky’.

15.299326 74.123996

Welcome to my blog, The Shooting Star. I’ve been called a storyteller, writer, photographer, digital nomad, instagrammer, social entrepreneur, solo traveller, vegan, sustainable tourism consultant and environmentalist. But in my heart, I’m just a girl who believes in the transformative power of travel.