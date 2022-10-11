A Visual Journey Through Goa in The Monsoon.

Goa in the monsoon is a whole other tropical universe – lush paddies, deserted beaches, flowing backwaters, so much to love.
A few days ago, I reluctantly bid adieu to Goa, and followed my heart to Kumaon. As I snuggle up in a cosy room in what was once a hippie town near Binsar, I reminisce about my time in the hinterlands of Goa. Whizzing around the lush green landscapes of a Goan village, the cool breeze in my hair, a light drizzle splashing off my face and the salty aroma of the sea breeze.
Goa in the monsoon made me feel a sense of liberation that I’ve tried to capture in this photo essay:
WHIZZING AROUND GOA ON MY BIKE
With the wind in my hair, and lush green fields swaying in the backdrop.
SOAKING IN THE SERENITY OF GOA’s BACKWATERS
watching men fish, smoke and socialize.
CRUISING THROUGH GOA’S RIVERINE BACKWATERS
with my host from Cancio’s House, on a speed boat. Definitely Goa’s best kept secret.
GOA IN THE MONSOON SPECIAL: MR CROC, CHILLIN’ LIKE A VILLAIN!
As our speed boat came closer, he gently got up and slipped into the water. I was too mesmerized to capture that moment.
CHASING THE RAINS IN GOA
with the ominous clouds pouring on the other side of the vast wilderness.
AN UNEXPECTED SUNSET IN THE GREY GOAN SKIES
Moments that make you want to stay here forever. Moments that make you keep coming back for Goa in the monsoon.
SOLITUDE BY THE ARABIAN SEA
in Panjim, Goa’s charming capital city, on a monsoon evening.
AND BY THE BACKWATERS OF ALDONA
where such is the pace of life on any given day.
EXPERIENCING LIFE IN THE HINTERLANDS
of North Goa, in the small town of Thivim, where families dwell by the Goan backwaters. Such a joy witnessing Goa in the monsoon in this quiet, quaint neighborhood of Thivim.
TODAY ME, TOMORROW YOU
A captivating message on the cemetery of Aldona. For life, and perhaps travel too?
Would you like to experience Goa in the monsoon, away from the beaches and the crowds?
Ready to travel to Goa? Read:
My alternative travel guide to Goa
Offbeat Goa: 12 Mindblowing Experiences
7 Authentic Goan Restaurants in North Goa
Insider’s Guide: Best Vegan Restaurants in Goa, 2022
Welcome to my blog, The Shooting Star. I’ve been called a storyteller, writer, photographer, digital nomad, instagrammer, social entrepreneur, solo traveller, vegan, sustainable tourism consultant and environmentalist. But in my heart, I’m just a girl who believes in the transformative power of travel.
As usual, a refreshing post! But I am wondering if these pictures are from your recent trip – because isn’t monsoon over?
Thanks Renuka! And yes, very much so. It was still raining when I left, showing no signs of slowing down 🙂
Reblogged this on Get-Up-and-Go!!! and commented:
A Lovely photo essay..
Thanks Sunil!
I am leaving for goa tomorrow… is that south Goa in your pics?.. I have been to Goa like 3-4 times but never seen the above places :/ Thanks for the lovely post
That’s awesome Ajeet! It was still raining when I left, so hopefully you’ll catch a bit of the monsoon too. This is all in North Goa. Rent a bike, drive from Panjim towards Aldona along the river – you’ll see stretches of the backwaters and the vast fields. Within Aldona, drive to the end of Quitla, and you’ll see more awesomeness 🙂
Western coast is really worth looking forward to. This is Goa at its best. But I guess, you missed out on the train journey through the Konkan route- from Kerala to Northern Goa, it takes you to a different world- where there is so much romance between Nature and Man!
It sure is, Bhaskar. I’m yet to do the Konkan route by train; maybe next monsoon!
Lovely captures and lucky you..your trip got sponsored too.
Thanks Chitra! The dates worked out well enough for me to catch the monsoons in Goa. Loved it 🙂
Oh, it looks wonderful. I would LOVE that boat ride!
I know you’d love it, Colleen! Plan a trip soon 🙂
Will you be there?? 😉
Love the shots…They are all so green and fresh!!!
That’s how Goa was during my entire 3 weeks there! Glad you liked the pictures, Pankaj.
Invigorating. Fresh. Inspiring.
Thanks Ajay. Exactly how Goa made me feel too!
Goa is even more fascinating during the monsoons . Beautiful pictures shivya 🙂
Thanks Pallavi! Have you experienced it in the rains? Or planning to visit soon?
There was a crocodile??? what????
Make that 2 crocodiles, a monitor lizard, and peacocks. The backwaters are a whole other world in Goa, I tell you!
How lucky to be in Goa during the monsoon. Long years back I shot segments in Goa for a film called “Chasing the Monsoon” , based on the books by Alexander Fratter.
I agree! Oh wow, that must’ve been quite something. Shall google to try and find a snippet of the film 🙂
Being a goan myself, this post is so much relief to me! For once i have not heard someone talk about silly beach (while they are beautiful too). One needs to explore places beyond the usual and Shivya you have done exactly that. Aldona is really beautiful, may be next time you can explore Ponda-Cancona-Valpoi-Chorla. These are wildernest hubs and less explored.
Reblogged this on Atom Heart Mama and commented:
Goa, the unexplored.
Thanks for giving justice to Goa that has so much more than just beaches…
Sometimes the rain adds beauty to a landscape… awesome Shivya!
Pingback: VIDEO: The “Other Side” of Goa! | The Shooting Star
Lovely post, Shivya! As I said, your posts on Goa make me realise there is so much to explore there beyond the beaches!
Pingback: My 13 “Incredible India” Moments in 2013. | The Shooting Star
Pingback: In Photos: The Countryside of Northern Thailand. | The Shooting Star
Pingback: In Photos: Road Tripping in Rural Maharashtra! | The Shooting Star
Pingback: The Joy of Slow Travel. | The Shooting Star
Pingback: An afternoon in Aldona | My Favourite Things
Pingback: Explore North Goa Intimately - eccetraveccetrav
Hey Shivya. Loved your photos – whizzing around Goa on my bike is also one of this things that I most enjoy although I haven’t explored the backwaters of Goa yet – Kerala of course but not in Goa! I’ll have to look forward to doing this when I get back.
your pics are awesome! good to see the world the way you do.
Amazing post …love the images..
nice pics dear . . . . by looking at your pics I must say that its like UNSEEN GOA. love to see the goa the way you do .
Lovely Post on Monsoon In Goa
I will be in Goa this August and wish to see the places shown by you
Thanks
Lovely Lovely Lovely!!!
Your blog makes me feel rush to the road, now, like right now.
photos are awesome 🙂