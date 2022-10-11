A Visual Journey Through Goa in The Monsoon.

90 shares







Goa in the monsoon is a whole other tropical universe – lush paddies, deserted beaches, flowing backwaters, so much to love.

A few days ago, I reluctantly bid adieu to Goa, and followed my heart to Kumaon. As I snuggle up in a cosy room in what was once a hippie town near Binsar, I reminisce about my time in the hinterlands of Goa. Whizzing around the lush green landscapes of a Goan village, the cool breeze in my hair, a light drizzle splashing off my face and the salty aroma of the sea breeze.

Goa in the monsoon made me feel a sense of liberation that I’ve tried to capture in this photo essay:

WHIZZING AROUND GOA ON MY BIKE

With the wind in my hair, and lush green fields swaying in the backdrop.

SOAKING IN THE SERENITY OF GOA’s BACKWATERS

watching men fish, smoke and socialize.

CRUISING THROUGH GOA’S RIVERINE BACKWATERS

with my host from Cancio’s House, on a speed boat. Definitely Goa’s best kept secret.

GOA IN THE MONSOON SPECIAL: MR CROC, CHILLIN’ LIKE A VILLAIN!

As our speed boat came closer, he gently got up and slipped into the water. I was too mesmerized to capture that moment.

CHASING THE RAINS IN GOA

with the ominous clouds pouring on the other side of the vast wilderness.

AN UNEXPECTED SUNSET IN THE GREY GOAN SKIES

Moments that make you want to stay here forever. Moments that make you keep coming back for Goa in the monsoon.

SOLITUDE BY THE ARABIAN SEA

in Panjim, Goa’s charming capital city, on a monsoon evening.

AND BY THE BACKWATERS OF ALDONA

where such is the pace of life on any given day.

EXPERIENCING LIFE IN THE HINTERLANDS

of North Goa, in the small town of Thivim, where families dwell by the Goan backwaters. Such a joy witnessing Goa in the monsoon in this quiet, quaint neighborhood of Thivim.

TODAY ME, TOMORROW YOU

A captivating message on the cemetery of Aldona. For life, and perhaps travel too?

Would you like to experience Goa in the monsoon, away from the beaches and the crowds?

