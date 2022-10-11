Goa, India, Offbeat, Photo Essays
A Visual Journey Through Goa in The Monsoon.

Goa in the monsoon is a whole other tropical universe – lush paddies, deserted beaches, flowing backwaters, so much to love.

A few days ago, I reluctantly bid adieu to Goa, and followed my heart to Kumaon. As I snuggle up in a cosy room in what was once a hippie town near Binsar, I reminisce about my time in the hinterlands of Goa. Whizzing around the lush green landscapes of a Goan village, the cool breeze in my hair, a light drizzle splashing off my face and the salty aroma of the sea breeze.

Goa in the monsoon made me feel a sense of liberation that I’ve tried to capture in this photo essay:

WHIZZING AROUND GOA ON MY BIKE 

With the wind in my hair, and lush green fields swaying in the backdrop.

SOAKING IN THE SERENITY OF GOA’s BACKWATERS

watching men fish, smoke and socialize.

CRUISING THROUGH GOA’S RIVERINE BACKWATERS 

with my host from Cancio’s House, on a speed boat. Definitely Goa’s best kept secret.

GOA IN THE MONSOON SPECIAL: MR CROC, CHILLIN’ LIKE A VILLAIN! 

As our speed boat came closer, he gently got up and slipped into the water. I was too mesmerized to capture that moment.

CHASING THE RAINS IN GOA 

with the ominous clouds pouring on the other side of the vast wilderness.

AN UNEXPECTED SUNSET IN THE GREY GOAN SKIES

Moments that make you want to stay here forever. Moments that make you keep coming back for Goa in the monsoon.

SOLITUDE BY THE ARABIAN SEA

in Panjim, Goa’s charming capital city, on a monsoon evening.

AND BY THE BACKWATERS OF ALDONA

where such is the pace of life on any given day.

EXPERIENCING LIFE IN THE HINTERLANDS 

of North Goa, in the small town of Thivim, where families dwell by the Goan backwaters. Such a joy witnessing Goa in the monsoon in this quiet, quaint neighborhood of Thivim.

TODAY ME, TOMORROW YOU 

A captivating message on the cemetery of Aldona. For life, and perhaps travel too?

Would you like to experience Goa in the monsoon, away from the beaches and the crowds? 

    • Shivya says

      Thanks Renuka! And yes, very much so. It was still raining when I left, showing no signs of slowing down 🙂

    • Shivya says

      That’s awesome Ajeet! It was still raining when I left, so hopefully you’ll catch a bit of the monsoon too. This is all in North Goa. Rent a bike, drive from Panjim towards Aldona along the river – you’ll see stretches of the backwaters and the vast fields. Within Aldona, drive to the end of Quitla, and you’ll see more awesomeness 🙂

  4. Bhaskar NH says

    Western coast is really worth looking forward to. This is Goa at its best. But I guess, you missed out on the train journey through the Konkan route- from Kerala to Northern Goa, it takes you to a different world- where there is so much romance between Nature and Man!

  5. manchitra says

    Lovely captures and lucky you..your trip got sponsored too.

    • Shivya says

      Thanks Chitra! The dates worked out well enough for me to catch the monsoons in Goa. Loved it 🙂

  6. Colleen Brynn says

    Oh, it looks wonderful. I would LOVE that boat ride!

    • Shivya says

      That’s how Goa was during my entire 3 weeks there! Glad you liked the pictures, Pankaj.

    • Shivya says

      Make that 2 crocodiles, a monitor lizard, and peacocks. The backwaters are a whole other world in Goa, I tell you!

  11. Pramod says

    How lucky to be in Goa during the monsoon. Long years back I shot segments in Goa for a film called “Chasing the Monsoon” , based on the books by Alexander Fratter.

    • Shivya says

      I agree! Oh wow, that must’ve been quite something. Shall google to try and find a snippet of the film 🙂

  12. anishtimanna says

    Being a goan myself, this post is so much relief to me! For once i have not heard someone talk about silly beach (while they are beautiful too). One needs to explore places beyond the usual and Shivya you have done exactly that. Aldona is really beautiful, may be next time you can explore Ponda-Cancona-Valpoi-Chorla. These are wildernest hubs and less explored.

  14. Roberto says

    Thanks for giving justice to Goa that has so much more than just beaches…

  24. Anna says

    Hey Shivya. Loved your photos – whizzing around Goa on my bike is also one of this things that I most enjoy although I haven’t explored the backwaters of Goa yet – Kerala of course but not in Goa! I’ll have to look forward to doing this when I get back.

  25. sunil says

    your pics are awesome! good to see the world the way you do.

  27. Nikhil says

    nice pics dear . . . . by looking at your pics I must say that its like UNSEEN GOA. love to see the goa the way you do .

  28. Sunil Chawla says

    Lovely Post on Monsoon In Goa
    I will be in Goa this August and wish to see the places shown by you
    Thanks

  29. orangewayfarer says

    Lovely Lovely Lovely!!!

    Your blog makes me feel rush to the road, now, like right now.

