Why Lubeck is Not on Your Germany Radar, But Should Be!

43 shares







I remember my first evening in Lubeck quite vividly. Exhausted after the long bus, train and flight journeys from Himachal to Delhi, to Frankfurt, to Lübeck, I had expected to hit the bed in my hotel room right away. But as we drove past the magnificent 15th century Holsten Gate, I looked back in awe. I knew almost nothing about the city except that it was the world’s marzipan capital!

Is Lubeck worth visiting?

I spent that first evening, ahead of a 3-day travel conference by Germany Tourism and Visit Lubeck, soaking in the city’s old town vibe, until I stood before a mysterious passageway, wondering if I should follow it. I vaguely remembered reading about the city’s hidden alleyways and courtyards among places to visit in Lubeck, and figured I might have spotted one.

The passageway was more like a narrow, dark, arched tunnel, with a low stone ceiling hanging just above my head. Slowly emerging on the other side, I was surprised to enter a dreamy courtyard filled with flowers – surrounded by colorful tiny homes on all sides!

Sitting on a rustic bench, under the orange sky created by a 9 pm sunset, I felt the sweet, surreal rush of travel after a long time. Here’s why you’ll fall in love with Lübeck too:

The medieval Old Town of Lübeck has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since the 1980s

Because many residents still live in charmingly restored gabled houses and tiny homes

In flower-filled courtyards right out of a storybook

Accessible only by hidden, narrow, cobblestoned passageways!

Originally built to house the poor, orphans and widows

Due to lack of space in the city.

The restoration work has turned them into the city’s most coveted living spaces

Visit quietly, and ask for permission before photographing people. Remember this is someone’s home first.

Creating brilliant examples of reduced use of land for housing more people

And building a tight-knit community in the process

Other 12th-16th century architecture is scattered across the city

The travel conference I attended was held in this 16th century monastery!

With gothic churches

Medieval gates

The Holsten Gate is a must see in Lubeck!

And even a hospital from the Middle Ages

There is no dearth of tourist attractions in Lubeck.

Standing next to hipster vegan-friendly cafés

Of which Café Marae – Kaffee & Zauberei was my favorite!

Lubeck maybe most famous for marzipan

Made of ground almond and sugar – with a vegan marzipan chocolate available at the shop at the Niederegger Marzipan Museum.

But is really an ode to Germany’s living culture

Accessible via an easy train ride from Hamburg

Lubeck sightseeing is possible as a day-trip from Hamburg, but I really recommend staying a few days!

And still under-the-radar among German towns and cities!

Have you been to Lübeck or is it on your radar? What are your favorite finds in Germany?

*Note: I travelled to Lübeck on assignment for the German National Tourist Board. Opinions on this blog are always mine!

Also read:

A Time Traveller’s Guide to Southwest Germany

First Time to Germany? Practical Tips to Plan Your Travels

Incredible Ways to Experience the World of German Wines!

Welcome to my blog, The Shooting Star. I’ve been called a storyteller, writer, photographer, digital nomad, “sustainability influencer,” social entrepreneur, solo traveller, vegan, sustainable tourism consultant and environmentalist. But in my heart, I’m just a girl who believes that travel – if done right – has the power to change us and the world we live in.