How Responsible Tourism Can Challenge Patriarchy in India.

Over the course of my travels in India, I’ve found myself in some strange predicaments. Once, I was in the home of a middle class family in the mountains, ready to pounce on delicious local food after a long, back-breaking journey. But when I arrived in the dining area, I found myself joined only by the men of the family, as the women served, and then waited on us from a distance.
I sat in awkward silence, not sure if I should join the women in the kitchen and further the house’s patriarchal traditions, or eat with the men as the women waited. I could imagine the same scene playing out in hundreds of households across the country.
At the end of the awkward (though delicious) meal, the elderly male head of the household said to me with a disconcerting confidence: I think I’ve figured out why you ate so little, it was probably because you were eating in my presence.
As much as I hate to admit it, India is a country with a deep-seated patriarchy, that reveals itself in everyday life almost everywhere you look.
Ordinarily, I would’ve left the following morning in anger and hopelessness, but I was here wearing the hat of a responsible travel consultant, assessing the place for its sustainable tourism potential (it fared well on the environmental friendliness scale) and advising on its marketing strategy. That made me stay and reflect on how a responsible approach to tourism could challenge patriarchy in India and elsewhere:
Questioning age-old traditions
Let’s take my current predicament as an example. It wasn’t just that the women of the household ate leftovers by themselves in the kitchen, after the men were done. It was the way the head of the household constantly ordered them around, decided whose turn it was to speak and when (mine included), and proudly shared how his sons’ futures were decided solely by him.
After a brief conversation with a friend, I decided to take a stand and bring up the issue with the family – but with tourism as the focus. I talked about meal times as the crux of a genuine homestay experience, when the whole family comes together as one and discusses the day’s affairs. I talked of inequality in certain Indian traditions and how that’s unacceptable to visitors from outside. I tried to sow a seed in the mind of the somewhat irked elder that in order to bring responsible tourism to his beautiful village, something must change.
Whether that seed will nurture itself over time remains to be seen, but the way I see it, the promise of economic prosperity through tourism can change even the most deep set beliefs.
Homestays ‘owned’ by women
In much of rural India, women go from their father’s house to their husband’s house, and if they outlive their partner, their son’s house. No matter their physical or economic contribution in the household, they seldom have land rights to their own homes.
That felt different in the village of Sarmoli, near Munsiari, where I spent 3 weeks exploring the challenges and impact of community-driven tourism. In 2004, Malika Virdi, an avid mountain climber and an inspiring soul, set up a homestay program managed by the village women. She deliberately positioned each homestay as the home of the female family member who would toil behind the scenes and pour in love and sleepless nights to welcome travellers from around the world.
Many husbands now assist the women in their homestay operations, but what warmed my heart is this: When you walk around the village and ask a local for the way to someone’s house, they know it better when you take the woman’s name. Changing ownership mindsets slowly but gradually? I think so.
Women in roles traditionally held by men
In all my travels, I went hiking with a female guide only the second time in Sarmoli village. The women’s self-help group encouraged her to undergo professional guide training in Mussoorie, and even though she manages her household like every woman in the village, she said she loves hiking more! We hitched a ride with some army guys, walked through old forests, made tea on a quiet hill, talked like long lost friends. It made me wonder, why haven’t I hiked with female guides more?
The women guides of Ladakh and Bolivia (South America) have created their own initiatives, and while in Bhimtal, I heard of a young local girl who takes visitors on guided kayaking trips on the Sattal lakes. All these women are sending out a powerful message – that when tourism broadens mindsets, women who grew up in small Indian villages can compete with their male counterparts in strength, confidence and capability, in roles beyond household work.
Financial independence for women
Buying and eating local is not just an important tenet of sustainable tourism, but a deeper attempt to connect with the places we travel to. In the Jaisalmer Fort of Rajasthan, this attempt led me to the home-resto of Chandra Nani, aged 70+; in Jordan, to the women-led soap and biscuit house in Ajiloun; and in Karnataka, to the gypsy community outside Hampi . These enterprises are reviving old traditions, and enabling women to either live financially independent lives, or become the main bread earners for their families.
Studies have shown that when women achieve financial freedom – which can be actively encouraged when we, as travellers, insist on buying local products – the effects trickle down to their childrens’ education and in opposition to patriarchal mindsets, create more economic opportunities for women of the next generation.
Empowerment through solo travel
For a long time, I travelled solo for myself – to understand the ways of the world and my own limitations. I started blogging to share my (mis)adventures with others who longed for solitude and depth in their travels, but weren’t sure if traveling alone was worth experimenting with.
Truth is, when I travelled in rural India, I tried to keep my rebellious notions (on marriage, kids and independence for instance) to myself, for fear of corroding a conservative culture. My focus was always the stories of those I met along the way.
Then during my discussions with Malika in Sarmoli, I had an epiphany. I realized that the people I had broadly labelled as “conservative”, are people like you and me; people who have liberal ideas but are boxed into a conservative way of thinking. I know from personal experience that ideas that go against societal notions are never readily accepted.
So the next time a lady from the village asked me about my marital status, I didn’t dodge the topic. I told her why I felt marriage was unnecessary in today’s society, where women (her included) can be financially independent, and even though I have a partner, I never intend to get married. She seemed to understand my choices after some hesitation, and agreed that if that’s a choice her children made, she would accept it. Atleast it’s food for thought…
And so is solo travel. The fact that a young, single woman can travel by herself, without relying on a man to keep her safe, carry her things, make decisions for her, or support her financially, is a message that I think every woman who travels can carry to our sisters in rural India.
Supporting women through self-help groups
I never realized the power of a small group of women coming together to confront an issue, until I observed for 3 straight weeks, the challenges taken on by the Maati Sangathan in the villages around Munsiari. Among heart-wrenching stories of domestic abuse, alcoholism and caste violence in these parts, there were uplifting stories of women (from across economic backgrounds and religious faiths) fighting for each other’s rights.
Where does tourism factor in? While many self-help groups around the world rely on funding from donors, perhaps the most empowered ones are those that generate their own funds through community-driven tourism.
Bringing ideas to forward-thinking men in rural India
You’ve probably dismissed me as a feminist by now, but I think many men in rural India are as much the victims of patriarchal mindsets as women. When you grow up in a household where you are
worshipped given preference over your sisters by every adult around you, any ideas of gender equality probably feel alien.
Let me give you an example: While living at an organic farm in the buffer zone of Gir National Park, I became friends with a girl and a boy, cousins of about the same age, who grew up in a joint family under the same roof. Both had finished high school and enrolled in college (pretty progressive for rural India), but when we decided to stay in touch, it turned out that only the boy had access to a mobile phone, Facebook and Whatsapp – tools that, if used well, can bring opportunities to young adults in rural India. When asked why, the boy laughed and told me that the family feared that getting online or having a phone will lead the girl “astray”.
That led us to a serious discussion, where I shared how the internet had helped me carve out a job for myself that didn’t exist until a few years ago – and afforded me the financial and physical freedom to be in Gujarat, talking to them. By the time I left, he confessed to me that even though he couldn’t fight at home to get his cousin a phone, he would ensure his daughters have one when he became a father.
I’ve been lucky enough to meet several open-minded men on my travels across India – men who didn’t assume that a woman traveling alone is desperate for male company, men who think it’s normal for women to work outside the house, men who encourage their wives to follow their passion for art or hiking or even boxing (yes, I’m thinking of Mary Kom). If you ask me, honest interactions and discussions with men on our travels is an important step towards eliminating patriarchal mindsets.
Have you encountered patriarchal mindsets on your travels across India? How did you deal?
Loved reading this, thank you! So important! I will tray to find a female guide here in the Mulanje massive in Malawi, where society is extremely patriarchal as well. All the best!
Thanks, and that’s a great idea. Something I want to do on all my travels too, though haven’t had much luck so far in Ethiopia.
little update: didn’t find any female guides, apparently it lacks of tents for them to sleep in the mountains as they don’t want to sleep in one hut with the male guides. i’ll try to organize some tents for them. will keep you posted on the progress! good luck in ethiopia!
Wonderful reading this post, wish things change for the better and hopefully soon too.
Long shot, but we can hope 😉
This is a very important post and as much as we have this view that it’s only in countries of south Asia or middle East that are stuck in stereotypical gender roles, even advanced countries have subtle prejudices. Education alone doesn’t suffice as even with advanced degrees, people do not seem to move beyond ingrained traditions. Responsible traveling or seeing the practical benefits of the ‘unconventional’ is perhaps one of the best ways to break these shackles.
I know what you mean Lalitha, although I find that it’s a lot more pronounced, petty and everyday in India.
A good read!! I really wonder how soon the change can happen, for the culture is prevalent in cities, mostly among migrated families who still follow and expect the same in future. Many times it is the respect they command, yet differentiation cannot be left unnoticed.
Migrated families? I think it’s deeply ingrained in all families, no matter which part of the country, no matter how educated or rich. Change won’t happen so soon, but even if we can speak out against the daily prejudices we see everyday, a little change is bound to happen – I think!
Agree to you
Nice observations. Another way to bring equality is, maybe, to increase the cost of living drastically so that both partners will have to work. This, I guess, worked in the cities.
Destination Infinity
Loved reading this post Shivya. You are right. Responsible tourism can bring about a great shift in mindset. For that, I think travel itself broadens your horizons in many way. I recently myself wrote a similar article on my blog, where a driver explained me the meaning of true love (his driver friend fell in love with his client, an old man asked me about who decides which country we belong to, a passport? And somewhere in Bhutan, a man told me how being the happiest country in the world doesn’t mean, they don’t feel sad about someone else’s pain.) My mind was blown. Traveling has taught me what no classroom could 🙂
Amazing how being out there can put things into perspective. I was thinking of your comment just recently when someone on Twitter argued that with Bhutan, happiness is a “place”.
Loved the initiatives and efforts you take Shivya. I believe the change has already begun and tourism can make huge impact in the way people think because travellers will always have experiences and therefore stories. If you can even ignite one soul with your ideas you have started a fire. Things will change. Better days would follow. Keep travelling and keep igniting souls. All the best
Thanks for the positivity Kazak, we need it so much in today’s world where things can feel really quite hopeless!
This is a thoughtful post and puts responsible travelling into a new light altogether, for me. I am working in a sector where addressing gender disparity is a core theme of programs. However, your thoughts really put a new perspective to look at micro-planning and livelihood initiatives in villages in India. Keep travelling and sharing your lovely stories!
That’s interesting to know, Ankita. Would love to hear more about your work; if you’d like to share, I’m at shivyanath@gmail.com.
Great article, Shivya!!! I believe your out of the box thinking and approach will help to bring desired changes in the villages you have planned to work. Change does not happen in a day. But it’s all in our mind. Proper analysis, thinking, and initiative like this can accelerate the process. More schools and education is also necessary in rural areas to support the process of change.
Thanks for the encouragement Moon; I don’t have a concrete plan yet but have started taking on freelance consulting work in sustainable travel – we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know if education as it is now plays a role, because some of the most educated parts of our country are heavily patriarchal too!
Education is the real building block but in our schools, I doubt if we are actually ‘educating’ our children. So your doubt is relevant. But through initiatives like ‘Shiksha’ the youngsters are interacting with the young souls and giving them more than their syllabuses. So let’s hope. Hope is a very powerful tool.
I really enjoyed reading this post. Travel can really changed the mindset of people when they open their minds to different ideas and ways of doing things, not just for the traveler, but also the locals.
Thanks! And I agree; it took me a long time to see the impact it can have on locals, but it certainly does have an impact.
Fantastic read and absolutely spot on. We witnessed a huge amount of patriarchy throughout our travels in India including an experience at a rural home stay where the exact situation you described at the start of the post happened. I really wish that we had challenged them on this, particularly as they marketed themselves under the umbrella of responsible tourism. Should we find ourselves in a similar position again, we will.
Thanks Eliza. I can only imagine how much patriarchy must’ve reared its ugly head on your travels through India, but I’m glad you’ll question it the next time it happens (and that you say there might be a next time ;-)). Imagine if all of us started doing it, something will have to change!
Brilliantly written, Shivya.
India and patriarchy are two inseparable synonyms 😛
I have encountered patriarchal mindsets on my travels across India. People (men and women both) freak out when they see a girl driving, especially on the mountains. On a very recent trip to Dalhousie, I was snubbed by a young man for taking an 8-hour self drive trip with my mother alone. He somehow saw it as a big deal and was wondering how I would fix my flat tire without any help from him. Thank god, my father caught me some DIY! This is just one of the many incidents that I’ve faced. But, you know the air of change is flowing through India – maybe VERY slowly – but it is and I’m sure you’re take on responsible tourism can improve a lot of things for the women.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How cool that you’ve been driving through the Himalayas, Teesha. It reminds me that I need to teach myself to get behind a wheel soon 😉 I think the very fact that you’re driving alone or with your mom must be food for thought for the men (and women) you meet – even if they don’t express it in so many words. Keep doing what you do, hope our paths cross sometime!
LikeLike
Beautifully penned….. the message so clear. Travelling is an eye opener and self experience is the most powerful teacher and tool. For a better and progressive society we all should work towards bridging the gender disparity. However small the step ….. if right and done well it will have a positive impact.
Shivya,
I believe in the adage that to make a big difference you need to start with small steps.. Reading this article, as a fellow Indian woman I am extremely proud of you.
WOW! I fully agree on your perspective on the empowerment through solo travel as i can relate to it being a solo traveler myself. My last visit was to Goa and happen to visit some of its most stunning beaches. I adore your freedom and envy that some day I can pursue this dream as well!:)
I can feel the way the hard hitting practices have gotten to you. We should be doing our bit. Must. Loved the writeup.
Much needed post Shivya 👏. Let’s hope for the best. Coming to patriarchy, well I have seen rebels giving up. People like us with “unconventional” thoughts should have the faith in keep going with our views. Change happens gradually. And only faith can take us miles.
True, this is ingrained in most of the families in India. The best way is to start working on this is from our own family. Thought there has been some change from our Parents era but not enough. Gender equality is very important. Nice post and one of the good things about solo travel is that it helps us understand the world from a different perspective.
If nothing else, I guess men who really love their daughters should be willing to join the fight for equality. For I’m sure, they would want a world that welcomed their kids and accorded them respect and opportunities irrespective of their sex. Loved this article.
Haii Shivya… Nice to meet you with this blog. its awesome hear about your journey and the others who are inspired with your travellogues. i am from Kerala myself Archana. and i hope you also enjoyed the nature of Kerala. if not i welcome you to the gods own country. Thank You!
First of all, this is definitely a great read. Thank you very much for sharing your story and the stories of the women in India.
I am from the Philippines, and I am a part of a college-based student-organization who advocates responsible tourism. We just started in 2014. I would just like to say how inspired I am with your story. I never realized how responsible tourism can spark such change in the society.
I’m looking forward to reading more of your stories. You are such an inspiration to all the women out there.
Absolutely love what you are upto these days Shivya! Tourism has become more fashionable today, and what we desperately need is more of sustainable and responsible tourism to be practised. Strange enough though, when I set to answer your question, if I have had any patriarchal encounters, I couldn’t pinpoint to any in particular although I know it exists; it is very much there. I haven’t travelled much, but I could sense it in my travels across Rajasthan. At the same time, I’ve been to some parts where it is the opposite (matriarchal societies) or the roles are kept in harmony, with both genders helping one another. Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya to some extent, parts of Bengal have a culture where men do not get to eat all of their cake all the time, and in my recent visit to the Spiti valley I saw that men ran the homestays, did the cooking, while the women tended to their farms. So, I think it has a lot to do with the cultural backgrounds of these places too.
Things are changing slowly though. I find immense happiness in seeing ecommerce sites that support tribal women to sell their handicrafts, institutes encouraging more women to enroll for mountaineering, etc. Schools too have taken baby steps towards introducing tourism as a vocational subject which gives us some hope. I get to interact with children and share travel experiences with them, where I do not hesitate to let them know that becoming a woman guide is the new trend! 🙂 (Their parents think studying tourism means only becoming a guide anyway, which needs to be changed too). In one of my travels, at the Chittorgarh Fort area, as a woman, it felt so nice seeing another woman work as a guide. Not to typecast her, but the fact that she had saree on, made her just as graceful even in this job!
Sorry, this became a long comment
I enjoyed reading your post. Things about solo traveler, home entrepreneur and homestays was awesome.
Great post, Shivya. Loved the clarity of thought and of course the sentiment. We need more women and men to stand up for what is right and make that change happen. So glad you are doing your part. More power and adventures to you!
JC (@vodkaholic)
Ah, hope there would be change, slow, steady and STRONG. Since this patriarchal mindset has been imbibed in everyone from ages, it will definitely take a lot of time but it sure isn’t impossible. Good job being vocal about it, Shivya.
And ya, what’s with tagging someone as “feminist” in a wrong way! Its becoming a trend now. Such people don’t even realize the true meaning of feminism, which is bringing gender equality. Its not about favoring women over men. I feel like throwing a dictionary at their faces!
Beautiful piece, and i’m so happy to hear about the community tourism project where women are taking the lead! One observation is that it can be so confusing as outsiders to understand the culture, and how much to challenge the status quo. Things can appear very different from the outside as opposed to how they really are. One of my best experiences on my recent trip to India was a cooking workshop – run by an amazing women – the business and running it was clearly hers and she delivered the workshops with such passion and love, her husband supporting her and helping by her side – the teamwork was great to see.
Nice blog!! Your skill to narrate something is awesome.
Beautifully written Shivya and I can so relate to this. People (men and women both) have actually stopped and turned when they found me driving in the hills. But you know the best part, you do notice small changes happening here and there these days. Last year when i was driving across the Chang La (in Leh at 17,000+ feet) an army guy actually saluted me. Now how awesome is that! It will change, but it will take time and our continued efforts to bring in that much required change. Keep up the great work that you are doing. Cheers!
Nice Blog….really great
Amazing pictures, less ventured and Unexplored. Great work
awesome here
